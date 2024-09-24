By: admin

Published September 24, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Monday, Sept. 16, members of the Santel Communications Cooperative attended the co-op’s annual meeting at the Woonsocket Community and Events Center. Attendees were treated to dinner and a small gift in appreciation for their attendance. Every member attending was also given a ticket for a drawing for many door prizes from several different sponsors consisting of partners who work with Santel on projects. One highlight of the evening was hearing from Public Utilities Commissioner Kristi Fiegen as she was given the opportunity to address the crowd and talk about what a great job Santel has done and is continuing to do in their field, especially with providing broadband connections to the communities and rural areas they serve.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!