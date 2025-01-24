By: admin

Published January 24, 2025

The SCW Blackhawks caged up the WiLdKats in all four games of a doubleheader in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The night started with the junior varsity girls winning their game pretty handedly with a final score of 44-19.

The JV boys followed with their own easy 49-20 victory over the KWL JV boys.

The varsity Lady Blackhawks were led by an impressive 20 points from Liz Boschee in their 60-22 win over the Lady WiLdKats. Boschee also had five rebounds and four steals. Kaylie Robinson scored 12 points in the game that included her 1,000th career point.

The night ended with the varsity boys’ game, and the Blackhawks accomplished their fifth win of the season.

Both the ladies and gentlemen Blackhawks started their 281 Conference Tournament on Thursday and Friday, respectively, which will finish up with the final round for both tournaments tonight (Thursday). They then have another doubleheader in Sanborn Central on Tuesday, Jan. 28, against Hanson.

