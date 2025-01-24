Senior project encourages Blackhawk spirit

Published January 24, 2025, in Headline News, School

Tatiana Roberts, a senior at Woonsocket High School and a Blackhawk cheerleader for both football and basketball, admits that being a cheerleader has helped her branch out of her comfort zone. She said that since cheer has had such a positive impact on her life, she wanted to instill some of that enthusiasm in others, so she decided to conduct a Little Hawks Cheer Camp for the elementary kids who might be interested. 

The camp took place on both Saturday morning and Monday after school, and then the young girls performed at the doubleheader basketball games on Tuesday night in Woonsocket. Roberts had two groups of girls perform. The first group was Pre-K through second grade and the older group was third through sixth graders. At the first practice, Roberts, along with other Blackhawk cheerleaders who helped, taught the little girls a short dance routine and a cheer and then played some games to make the experience even more fun. At Monday’s practice, they went over everything and played a few more games. On Tuesday night, the Pre-K through second graders performed during the halftime of the girls’ varsity game, and the older group performed during the halftime of the boys’ varsity game. 

