By: admin

Published January 21, 2025, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) held an open, public meeting in Mitchell to allow all concerned citizens to have their chance to voice their opinion about a proposed CO2 pipeline to be constructed in southeast South Dakota, including the counties of Sanborn, Beadle and Davison. The meeting was the first of six scheduled by the PUC to allow for public input before they make a decision about the application submitted by Summit Carbon Solutions for a permit to construct a CO2 pipeline that will run through approximately 16.3 miles of the southeastern corner of Sanborn County.

Gary Hanson, Vice-Chairman of the PUC in South Dakota, spoke on behalf of the Commission. He opened the meeting and stated that, according to state law, the commissioners and their attorney are not allowed to discuss this matter outside of the open, public meeting, so if there is anyone who wants to say something about the subject, they have to say it at a public open forum, or they won’t be heard.

Once all the legalities were read and explained, representatives for Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) were given 20 minutes to explain their reason for submitting the application for the pipeline. JD Meyers, a farmer from Iowa who has worked with SCS, did most of the talking for the company as he explained the need for capturing CO2 and all the benefits it would have, not only for the farming community, but also for the entire state’s economy, as it will create jobs and help the ethanol industry expand and grow. Meyers stated that the most important factor to take into consideration is that the demand for ethanol is decreasing, so the ethanol industry is working on capturing CO2 through the pipelines to keep the need for the corn that farmers are growing for the industry. They are doing this to expand the industry and, thus, keep corn growers in business.

Of course, the main concern most people who are against the pipeline have is the safety, or lack thereof, in having the pipeline constructed so close to people’s homes and fields where animals graze and live.

