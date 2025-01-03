By: admin

Published January 3, 2025, in Obituaries

Evelyn “Evie” Faye Moller, 93, of Wessington, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, from complications following a fall at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron. Visitation, with her family present, will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Evelyn Chercus was born Nov. 8, 1931, in Hand County, Rose Hill Township to Alex and Alice (Metschke) Chercus. She lived nearly all her life on a ranch southwest of Wessington. Evie married Gene Moller April 8, 1951. To this union, six children were born.

Evie was an outdoor gal who liked working with animals and gardening. Evie enjoyed bird watching, knitting, crocheting, sewing, and taking back roads when traveling.

Evie worked as a substitute teacher in Hand and Beadle counties for 10 years. She then worked at the Good Samaritan Center in Miller for 10 years. Due to a back injury, she then worked at the Wessington School as a paraprofessional for 10 years. She served as Rose Hill Township treasurer for many years and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wessington.

Evie is survived by her children, Lynn (Peggy) Moller, Randy (Rose Nelson) Moller, Brenda (Eldon) Broer, Lee Moller, Lori Moller Boomsma; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Sonya McDonald.

Evie was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; infant daughter, Christy; brother, Lloyd Chercus; sister, Edna Sturges; parents, Alex and Alice Chercus; in-laws, Ed and Alma Moller; and son-in-law, Leon Boomsma.