The day after celebrating the New Year, the SCW Blackhawks basketball teams traveled to Corsica to play games that had been rescheduled against the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars. It was a doubleheader that started with junior high games and ended with a strong win for the varsity boys.
The SCW junior varsity girls lost their game by one point in a back-and-forth battle and a final score of 25-26.
The Blackhawk JV boys took home a 47-31 win over the JV Jaguar boys.
The varsity Lady Blackhawks were up next, and they fell in a very close 43-44 nailbiter.
The night ended with a strong finish for the varsity Blackhawk boys as they brought home a 76-50 victory over the Jaguars.
Saturday, Jan. 4, was a long day of good Blackhawk basketball as the junior high through varsity teams all traveled to Plankinton to sweep the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (MVP) Titans. The day started with wins for both the junior high boys’ and girls’ teams. Then the junior varsity Lady Blackhawks worked hard to take home a 37-34 victory.
The junior varsity boys played next, and they snatched their second win for the week with a 57-41 victory.
Although the varsity Lady Blackhawks had a strong start to their game, they had to fight quite a battle in the end to keep the lead and finish with a 54-51 win over the ladies from MVP.
The Blackhawk varsity boys’ game completed the full sweep for the Blackhawks with their 56-41 win over the Titans.
The SCW basketball teams had a doubleheader against Bridgewater-Emery at Sanborn Central on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and they have another doubleheader tonight (Thursday) in Howard. They have a break over the weekend until they host Kimball/White Lake in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
