Published January 10, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

The day after celebrating the New Year, the SCW Blackhawks basketball teams traveled to Corsica to play games that had been rescheduled against the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars. It was a doubleheader that started with junior high games and ended with a strong win for the varsity boys.

The SCW junior varsity girls lost their game by one point in a back-and-forth battle and a final score of 25-26.

The Blackhawk JV boys took home a 47-31 win over the JV Jaguar boys.

The varsity Lady Blackhawks were up next, and they fell in a very close 43-44 nailbiter.

The night ended with a strong finish for the varsity Blackhawk boys as they brought home a 76-50 victory over the Jaguars.

Saturday, Jan. 4, was a long day of good Blackhawk basketball as the junior high through varsity teams all traveled to Plankinton to sweep the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (MVP) Titans. The day started with wins for both the junior high boys’ and girls’ teams. Then the junior varsity Lady Blackhawks worked hard to take home a 37-34 victory.

The junior varsity boys played next, and they snatched their second win for the week with a 57-41 victory.

Although the varsity Lady Blackhawks had a strong start to their game, they had to fight quite a battle in the end to keep the lead and finish with a 54-51 win over the ladies from MVP.

The Blackhawk varsity boys’ game completed the full sweep for the Blackhawks with their 56-41 win over the Titans.

The SCW basketball teams had a doubleheader against Bridgewater-Emery at Sanborn Central on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and they have another doubleheader tonight (Thursday) in Howard. They have a break over the weekend until they host Kimball/White Lake in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

