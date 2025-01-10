By: admin

Published January 10, 2025, in Sports

Over the Christmas holiday break, both SCW varsity basketball teams were invited to play in the Huron Holiday Classic again this year. The Lady Blackhawks played on Saturday, Dec. 28 against the Lyman Raiders and suffered their first loss of the season with a final score of 46-57.

The Blackhawk boys took on the Chamberlain Cubs on Monday, Dec. 30 and also suffered their only loss thus far this season with a close 47-51 finish.

