Blackhawks compete in Holiday Classic

By:
Published January 10, 2025, in Sports

Over the Christmas holiday break, both SCW varsity basketball teams were invited to play in the Huron Holiday Classic again this year. The Lady Blackhawks played on Saturday, Dec. 28 against the Lyman Raiders and suffered their first loss of the season with a final score of 46-57. 

The Blackhawk boys took on the Chamberlain Cubs on Monday, Dec. 30 and also suffered their only loss thus far this season with a close 47-51 finish.

…Read individual stats in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 29, 2024 December 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 January 1, 2025 January 2, 2025 January 3, 2025 January 4, 2025
    January 5, 2025 January 6, 2025 January 7, 2025 January 8, 2025 January 9, 2025 January 10, 2025 January 11, 2025
    January 12, 2025 January 13, 2025 January 14, 2025 January 15, 2025 January 16, 2025 January 17, 2025 January 18, 2025
    January 19, 2025 January 20, 2025 January 21, 2025 January 22, 2025 January 23, 2025 January 24, 2025 January 25, 2025
    January 26, 2025 January 27, 2025 January 28, 2025 January 29, 2025 January 30, 2025 January 31, 2025 February 1, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 