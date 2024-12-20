Basketball season has solid start at home

By:
Published December 20, 2024, in Sports

The SCW Blackhawks basketball season started on Saturday, Dec. 14 when they hosted Sunshine Bible Academy (SBA) for a doubleheader in Woonsocket. The day was a clean sweep for the Blackhawks, starting with a win from the junior high boys in their game against the Crusaders. They were followed by the junior varsity girls who accomplished their first win in a 57-6 victory over the SBA JV girls.

The junior varsity boys were up next and added another victory to the list with a 46-20 win over the JV Crusaders.

The varsity Lady Blackhawks were next in the lineup for the day, and they ended their game with a 64-6 win over the Lady Crusaders.

The evening ended with the varsity boys finalizing the day’s winning streak with their own 71-26 victory over the older Crusaders.

Both the girls and boys were in Hitchcock to take on the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots on Tuesday, Dec. 17, and they are in Corsica tonight (Thursday) to play the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars. They then have a short break for the Christmas holiday before both the varsity teams take part in their respective Huron Holiday Classic.

…See statistics and pictures of the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 1, 2024 December 2, 2024 December 3, 2024 December 4, 2024 December 5, 2024 December 6, 2024 December 7, 2024
    December 8, 2024 December 9, 2024 December 10, 2024 December 11, 2024 December 12, 2024 December 13, 2024 December 14, 2024
    December 15, 2024 December 16, 2024 December 17, 2024 December 18, 2024 December 19, 2024 December 20, 2024 December 21, 2024
    December 22, 2024 December 23, 2024 December 24, 2024 December 25, 2024 December 26, 2024 December 27, 2024 December 28, 2024
    December 29, 2024 December 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 January 1, 2025 January 2, 2025 January 3, 2025 January 4, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 