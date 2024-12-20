By: admin

Published December 20, 2024, in Sports

The SCW Blackhawks basketball season started on Saturday, Dec. 14 when they hosted Sunshine Bible Academy (SBA) for a doubleheader in Woonsocket. The day was a clean sweep for the Blackhawks, starting with a win from the junior high boys in their game against the Crusaders. They were followed by the junior varsity girls who accomplished their first win in a 57-6 victory over the SBA JV girls.

The junior varsity boys were up next and added another victory to the list with a 46-20 win over the JV Crusaders.

The varsity Lady Blackhawks were next in the lineup for the day, and they ended their game with a 64-6 win over the Lady Crusaders.

The evening ended with the varsity boys finalizing the day’s winning streak with their own 71-26 victory over the older Crusaders.

Both the girls and boys were in Hitchcock to take on the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots on Tuesday, Dec. 17, and they are in Corsica tonight (Thursday) to play the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars. They then have a short break for the Christmas holiday before both the varsity teams take part in their respective Huron Holiday Classic.

