Published January 17, 2025, in Area News, Sports, Woonsocket

The KC Free Throw contest was held at Woonsocket School on Sunday, Jan. 12. The winners are Aiden Krueger, 12-year-old boys division; Aiden Westendorf, 11-year-old boys; Trevor Johnson, 13-year-old boys; and Grady Swenson, 10-year-old boys; front row: Emrie VonEye, 11-year-old girls division; Kapri Heimstra, 10-year-old girls; McKaya Simon, 9-year-old girls; and Allison Westendorf, 14-year-old girls.

