Published January 17, 2025, in Sports

The SCW Blackhawks fought hard this past week but struggled to snag a win from two teams who are both currently rated in the top 10 of the B schools in the state. However, the JV boys won both of their games, so there were some positive vibes for the program last week.

To start, the Blackhawks hosted the Bridgewater-Emery Huskies for a doubleheader in Forestburg on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and the afternoon started with a C-game. The younger Blackhawks are low on numbers for that age group, so they asked the eighth-grade boys to play with the freshmen, and it turned out to be a good game with the Blackhawks losing a back-and-forth battle 14-15.

The JV boys were up next, and they added another win to their record with a final score of 39-18, SCW.

The SCW varsity boys had a great first half against the Huskies outscoring them 21-13 after the first two quarters, but the Blackhawks couldn’t keep the momentum on their side, and they ended the night with a 45-57 loss.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, the Blackhawks were in Howard for another doubleheader. The Howard boys did not make it easy for the JV Blackhawks, but SCW did earn another win with a final score of 33-23.

The SCW varsity Blackhawks ended their week with a tough 37-52 loss to the Howard Tigers, and it wasn’t for lack of trying. The Blackhawks made some great plays and awesome moves but just couldn’t get their shots to fall, and it seemed like the Tigers couldn’t miss.

The Blackhawks had their next game against Kimball/White Lake in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Jan. 14, and then the 281 Conference tournaments start with the SCW boys playing their first round against Highmore-Harrold in Wolsey on Friday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m. The Blackhawks go into the tournament as the third seed. Please take a look at the brackets on page 2 of this issue.

