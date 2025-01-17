By: admin

January 17, 2025

The SCW Lady Blackhawks had a very successful week on the courts, adding two wins to their records for both the JV and varsity squads. The first night of ball last week was on Tuesday, Jan. 7, with a doubleheader at home in Forestburg against the Bridgewater-Emery Huskies.

The junior varsity girls had no problem with the younger Huskies, scoring 44 points to their opponent’s 11.

Their next games were on Thursday, Jan. 9, in a doubleheader on the road, as they traveled to Howard to take on the Tigers. L. Goertz accomplished her first double-double for the season, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 steals while recording five rebounds and two assists for the JV Lady Blackhawks’ 35-21 win over the JV Tigers.

After a slow first half, the varsity Lady Blackhawks came out of the locker room ready to work, and they outscored the varsity Tigers 23-8 to get them on the right track to a 52-38 victory over the Howard team.

The Lady Blackhawks improve to 5-2 on the season and took on the Kimball/White Lake WiLdKats in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The 281 Conference tournaments start this week, with the SCW ladies going in as the number one seed taking on James Valley Christian for their first round on Thursday, Jan. 16, in Wolsey at 3:30 p.m. Please see the brackets for both the boys’ and the girls’ tournament on page 2 of this issue.

