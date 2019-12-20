By: admin

Published December 20, 2019, in Area News, Woonsocket

St. Wilfrid Catholic Church families met on Wednesday, Dec. 4, for an Advent kickoff night. After a meal prayer by Fr. Paul Nereparampil, everyone enjoyed a potluck supper. The Advent activities started with a video on Advent and the birth of Jesus. Fr. Kevin Doyle presented information and Advent calendars to the adults on Advent, along with tips on working with children to prepare for Christmas. The youth were assisted by their adult guests and high school youth to make a couple of Advent crafts.

First, they made an Advent wreath and talked about the meaning of the wreath and its use during Advent. The second craft was a bead candy cane. Each youth made two of them, one to keep and one to share on Christmas Caroling night on Dec. 18. They heard about the legend of the candy cane that shows that it was designed to be a delicious reminder of what Christmas is all about – Jesus.

