By: admin

Published December 13, 2019, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

It might look like a winter wonderland at times, but the winter weather is no wonderland for hospital patients who depend on blood to keep them healthy and alive. Woonsocket residents are gearing up for a community blood drive to help prevent possible blood shortages in the coming weeks.

“In areas with harsh winter weather, cold weather and storms often keep people from donating blood,” says Nancy Pretre, Donor Recruitment Representative of Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services. “With fewer people donating blood, some parts of the country run the risk of having critical blood shortages.”

To make sure there’s a dependable blood supply locally, the Woonsocket Community Club has scheduled a community blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 12:15 to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call Gay Swenson at (605) 770-2205. The drive will be held at the Woonsocket Community Center. “For those who are venturing out and the winter weather hasn’t dampened their routine, we invite them to stop by the blood drive and donate blood.”

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

To help speed up the process, donors can now complete their Health History the day of their donation by visiting www.vitalant.org.