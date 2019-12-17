By: admin

Published December 17, 2019, in Headline News, School

BROOKINGS – On Dec. 9, nearly 500 FFA members from across South Dakota met in Pierre for the State FFA Leadership Development Events (LDEs). Students qualified through district competitions, advancing the top two teams and top three individuals from each of the seven FFA districts in South Dakota. While waiting for competitive events, students had the opportunity to interact with agriculture industry leaders, who are SD FFA Star Partners, at the Career Carnival. Additionally, Pioneer representatives presented two workshops titled “Uncovering Value,” which engaged members in stretching their leadership skills. FFA members and chapters were recognized for their success in 11 leadership areas at the awards banquet. The banquet was sponsored by SD Midwest Dairy Association and SD FFA Star Partners: ADM Grain Tulare, Agtegra, BankWest, CHS Foundation, Bayer, Butler Machinery Company and Twin City Region Northland Ford Dealers. State-winning teams and individuals highlighted below, now advance to the National FFA Leadership Development Events in Indianapolis next fall.

…Read the results in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!