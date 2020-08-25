The year was 1970 and Dorthy Foos walked through the front door of the newly opened Prairie View Care Center in Woonsocket “just looking for a job.” Instead of just finding a job, Dorthy found a 50-year rewarding career in healthcare.
Today you will still find Dorthy working at Prairie View part-time. Having just celebrated her 82nd birthday, Dorthy plans on continuing her work in the nursing department as long as she feels she can make a difference. She assists residents with their meals and snacks.
The first week of September of this year, 2020, Dorthy will have achieved 50 years of service at Prairie View. A longtime Woonsocket resident, Dorthy Mae was born on Aug. 14, 1938 on a farm near Fedora, S.D. to Henry and Goldie Foos. As a young girl, Dorthy moved with her family including older brother, Albert, and younger sister, Betty, to a farm two-and-a-half miles northwest of Woonsocket.
