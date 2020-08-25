By: admin

Published August 25, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The year was 1970 and Dorthy Foos walked through the front door of the newly opened Prairie View Care Center in Woonsocket “just looking for a job.” Instead of just finding a job, Dorthy found a 50-year rewarding career in healthcare.

Today you will still find Dorthy working at Prairie View part-time. Having just celebrated her 82nd birthday, Dorthy plans on continuing her work in the nursing department as long as she feels she can make a difference. She assists residents with their meals and snacks.

The first week of September of this year, 2020, Dorthy will have achieved 50 years of service at Prairie View. A longtime Woonsocket resident, Dorthy Mae was born on Aug. 14, 1938 on a farm near Fedora, S.D. to Henry and Goldie Foos. As a young girl, Dorthy moved with her family including older brother, Albert, and younger sister, Betty, to a farm two-and-a-half miles northwest of Woonsocket.

