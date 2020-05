By: admin

Published May 29, 2020, in Area News, Woonsocket

MITCHELL – Dakota Wesleyan University recently released its Spring 2020 dean’s list which includes 329 university students.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 on a four-point scale. They also must complete at least 12 hours of academic work during the semester.

Included in the list are Breanne Brandenburg, Breanna Couch, Tesa Jensen and Rex Schlicht, all of Woonsocket.