Published May 29, 2020, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

At press time on Wednseday morning, Sanborn County had 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with six of the 11 still infected. There have not been any deaths in Sanborn County at this time.

Jerauld County has had quite an increase of positive cases, as the outbreak at the Jack Links (LSI) plant in Alpena has started to have a community spread. As of Wednesday morning, Jerauld County had 30 positive cases with 18 cases still infected.

