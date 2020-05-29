By: admin

Published May 29, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

In the last week, a debate has brewed in the Woonsocket community over whether or not Woonsocket’s graduation has always been held on Friday night.

The argument started with a couple members of the class of 1976 debating over the day their class graduated. One member was determined that they graduated on Friday and the other swore it was a Wednesday night. Well, after doing some research at the news office and requesting information from community members and additional 1976 class members, it has been determined that the Woonsocket Class of 1976 did, indeed, graduate on May 12, 1976, which was a Wednesday night.

