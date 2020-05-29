By: admin

Published May 29, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Woonsocket’s Annual Water Festival Committee has had to make some changes to their schedule of events due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently affecting the world, including Sanborn County. Not only have they had to eliminate some events, they also had to modify a few. This schedule has been revised in order to allow the practice of social distancing, which has been highly recommended by the WHO and the CDC, not to mention most medical officials.

The committee asks everyone to please watch for updates as the schedule is finalized and new information about events and the pandemic continues to be available. The committee’s top priority is for everyone who chooses to participate to be able to enjoy the celebration while still being safe.

