Published May 29, 2020, in Headline News, School

On Wednesday, May 20, Q107 Radio announced its list of winners for their Third Annual Elite Eight Academics of the Year. The list included eight boys and eight girls. Two of the girls earning the recognition were Mariah Jost of Woonsocket and Katie Schmit from Sanborn Central.

The other girls chosen for this year’s award were Mara Anderson – Freeman, Grace Konechne – White Lake, Ava Reiner – Parkston, Amy Uher – Mitchell, Abigail Vanden Berge – Platte-Geddes and Lindsey Weeldreyer – Bridgewater-Emery.

The eight boys chosen were Tryg Aanenson – Freeman, Benjamin Connor – Howard, Caden Fischer – Menno, Brady Hawkins – Ethan, Trey Ortman – Canistota, Derek Pravecek – Scotland, Paul Winker – Howard and Landon Wolter – Wessington Springs.