Feistner crowned South Dakota Ambassador Jr. Queen

Published February 28, 2020

On Sunday, Feb. 23, Bailey Feistner was crowned the SD USA Ambassador Jr. Queen 2020. The contest was held over the weekend at the Canton Performing Arts Center in Canton. 

The USA Ambassador Pageant is a charity driven organization that promotes Success through Leadership, Integrity, Character and Confidence in today’s young women. Bailey competed in a traditional interview, modeled an outfit that is fashionable for a girl of her age, modeled a floor length evening gown, and completed an onstage chat.  Additionally, she completed an optional competition with a 90-second advertisement on her hometown. Bailey highlighted Woonsocket as a picturesque town with a beautiful lake that is small on population but big on heart! With the title, Feistner is now qualified to compete at the National Competition in July of 2020 in Florida.

