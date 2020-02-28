Locals win at region Knights of Columbus free throw contest

By:
Published February 28, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

Free throw contest winners from local district contests were eligible to compete at the region competition held in Wessington Springs on Sunday, Feb. 23. Winners at the region level were eligible to compete at the state competition, as long as they had qualifying scores. Local winners in their age category at the region level are Aiden Lieber, Denairic Lieber and Ellie Hofer all from Woonsocket. Both Lieber boys had scores that qualified them to compete at the state Knights of Columbus competition in Chamberlain on Sunday, March 1. 

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 2, 2020, 2:16 am
    Mostly cloudy
    26°F
    real feel: 13°F
    humidity: 95%
    wind speed: 11 mph NW
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 1, 2020 March 2, 2020 March 3, 2020 March 4, 2020 March 5, 2020 March 6, 2020 March 7, 2020
    March 8, 2020 March 9, 2020 March 10, 2020 March 11, 2020 March 12, 2020 March 13, 2020 March 14, 2020
    March 15, 2020 March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020 March 18, 2020 March 19, 2020 March 20, 2020 March 21, 2020
    March 22, 2020 March 23, 2020 March 24, 2020 March 25, 2020 March 26, 2020 March 27, 2020 March 28, 2020
    March 29, 2020 March 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 April 1, 2020 April 2, 2020 April 3, 2020 April 4, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 