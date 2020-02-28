By: admin

Published February 28, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

Free throw contest winners from local district contests were eligible to compete at the region competition held in Wessington Springs on Sunday, Feb. 23. Winners at the region level were eligible to compete at the state competition, as long as they had qualifying scores. Local winners in their age category at the region level are Aiden Lieber, Denairic Lieber and Ellie Hofer all from Woonsocket. Both Lieber boys had scores that qualified them to compete at the state Knights of Columbus competition in Chamberlain on Sunday, March 1.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!