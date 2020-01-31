By: admin

Published January 31, 2020, in 4-H, Area News

On Jan. 15, 4-H members and volunteers, totaling a delegation of forty-six, took part in the first ever “4-H Day at the Capitol.” Youth ranged in age from nine to sixteen years old. “It was really cool that so many of us could be there from our area,” said Caden Faulhaber, Aurora County 4-H member. Upon arrival 4-H members attended a legislative round table discussion with Representative Spencer Gosch of Glenham, Senator Josh Klumb of Mt. Vernon, Representative Jess Olson of Rapid City, and Representative Mary Duvall of Pierre. Youth were able to ask questions and engage their government leaders. Some of the topics discussed included funding in education, future of hemp, and issues in agriculture. Representative Gosch circled back in closing comments to remind our 4-H youth to push themselves and step out of their comfort zones each year and learn about something new. “I learned a lot more about how our three branches of government work and I really liked the round table session,” stated 4-H member Harlee Heim of Jerauld-Buffalo Counties. “It was nice to put a face with the name of who our representatives and senators are. They made the point that they are interested in hearing from the youth too when it comes to policy and laws,” remarked Carissa Scheel, also a 4-H member from Jerauld-Buffalo Counties.

The capitol scavenger hunt was a hit and challenged youth to explore the capitol building. Jenae Hansen, 4-H Volunteer Development Field Specialist, led the tour of the State Capitol. The tour had the group finding out more about the goddesses painted on the ceiling of the rotunda. Another fun fact that the 4-Hers learned was that the building floor plans for the Capitol were purchased from Montana for $15.

Of the delegation who traveled to Pierre, twenty area youth are participating in Teen Leadership Academy, a new program in Jerauld-Buffalo, Aurora, Sanborn and Davison Counties. These youth will meet once a month through May to develop their leadership skills, learn more about potential careers and engage in project areas and service projects to help them meet their goals. Teen Leadership Academy is funded in part by grants from the SD 4-H Leaders Association and Agtegra/Land O’Lakes Foundation.

If you are interested in 4-H programs, please contact Audra Scheel, SDSU 4-H Youth Program Advisor for Jerauld-Buffalo, Aurora, and Sanborn Counties, at audra.scheel@sdstate.edu or the Jerauld County Extension office at 605-539-9471.

