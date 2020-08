By: admin

Published August 14, 2020, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Woonsocket

Members of the Town & Country Fire Dept. attended a demonstration/training session Tuesday night. Josh Buer from M & T Fire and Safety instructed crews on the latest vehicle stabilization/extraction techniques and equipment. Despite the rain, crews spent three hours gaining valuable knowledge and skills to better prepare for emergencies.

