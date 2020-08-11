By: admin

Published August 11, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, the volleyball coaching staff and Head Football Coach Corey Flatten conducted pre-season rules meetings for their teams. As most people may know, there will have to be some changes in the way the games are conducted this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The night started with Volleyball Head Coach Dayna Rodriguez going over some rules that are staying the same but need to be pointed out every year, such as the training rules, which include no jüüling. Jüüling has become a popular fad among teens, and it has been proven to be incredibly dangerous for their health.

A couple of other rules that needed to be addressed are the dress code on game days and whom players are allowed to leave with from away games. Because fashion for young ladies has become more confidence induced, some dresses or skirts are a bit too short to be appropriate for school. According to Coach Rodriguez, last year she had to ask some of the girls to put a sweater on or change their clothes on game days because their dressier clothing was not school appropriate, so she just asked the players and parents to consider that before wearing something to school on a game day. In addition, she wanted to make it clear that players are not required to ride the bus home from away games, but they are also not allowed to ride home with anyone but their parents or a family member, such as an older sibling or grandparent. The parents are asked to contact Coach Rodriguez to let her know that the player has permission to leave with a family member other than their parents, but it cannot be a boyfriend. Players need to leave with family members or ride the bus; it’s as simple as that.

