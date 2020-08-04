Mud Run takes place after several years without one

By:
Published August 4, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket Water Festival Committee decided to bring back the fun and excitement of a local Mud Run. Because they decided a little late, they couldn’t plan the event for over the Fourth of July, but they did get it scheduled to happen on Saturday, Aug. 1, and the event took place just a mile south of Woonsocket. The weather was beautiful and made for great conditions for an outdoor event, which contributed to the great attendance. This event is definitely slated for next year, too, but the plan is to have it coincide with the other Water Festival activities, if possible.

…See another photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    August 7, 2020, 6:35 am
    Cloudy
    68°F
    real feel: 62°F
    humidity: 95%
    wind speed: 13 mph ESE
    wind gusts: 22 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 26, 2020 July 27, 2020 July 28, 2020 July 29, 2020 July 30, 2020 July 31, 2020 August 1, 2020
    August 2, 2020 August 3, 2020 August 4, 2020 August 5, 2020 August 6, 2020 August 7, 2020 August 8, 2020
    August 9, 2020 August 10, 2020 August 11, 2020 August 12, 2020 August 13, 2020 August 14, 2020 August 15, 2020
    August 16, 2020 August 17, 2020 August 18, 2020 August 19, 2020 August 20, 2020 August 21, 2020 August 22, 2020
    August 23, 2020 August 24, 2020 August 25, 2020 August 26, 2020 August 27, 2020 August 28, 2020 August 29, 2020
    August 30, 2020 August 31, 2020 September 1, 2020 September 2, 2020 September 3, 2020 September 4, 2020 September 5, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 