Published August 4, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket Water Festival Committee decided to bring back the fun and excitement of a local Mud Run. Because they decided a little late, they couldn’t plan the event for over the Fourth of July, but they did get it scheduled to happen on Saturday, Aug. 1, and the event took place just a mile south of Woonsocket. The weather was beautiful and made for great conditions for an outdoor event, which contributed to the great attendance. This event is definitely slated for next year, too, but the plan is to have it coincide with the other Water Festival activities, if possible.

