Published August 7, 2020, in 4-H, Area News

There is so much space for growth and opportunity within 4-H. The experiences and things you do in 4-H are endless. It really is a program that will give you just as much as you put into it. It can at times take dedication and responsibility to get things done. But with that said, the leaders we have in this organization make every opportunity available and constantly try to keep kids active and involved.

One way that they have kept kids active throughout this summer and pandemic is with the South Dakota Summer Adventures Virtual Program. The goal was to provide youth across the state with an opportunity to learn, create and develop skills virtually with their peers through the program. They hosted the program with a kickoff on June 1, and it continued through the 11 weeks of summer. There were activities from live Zoom sessions to discussion boards to at home projects. There were challenges each week for the youth to participate in and get involved. One motivator for these challenges was that the top five individuals from each challenge received a monetary prize. At the end of every week, there was a family challenge used to encourage youth to use skills and tricks they learned from the week and share them with their family.

Xavier Baysinger and Bailey Feistner from the Town ‘N’ Kountry Kids 4-H club in Sanborn County put together a presentation for Week 8’s theme, which was “Critter Crazy Days.” This week highlighted different animal projects they could take part in. Their presentation was called “Poultry Perfection” and explained the basics of raising and showing poultry.

Bailey told about what should be looked for when picking out poultry and tips on raising them.

Xavier demonstrated how to show poultry with a live presentation on poultry showmanship.

Their presentation was done via Zoom and also included a question and answer session. Xavier and Bailey have showed poultry at the county and state level in 4-H and in open class with great success.

