Published August 7, 2020, in Area News, Woonsocket

Woonsocket – Horizon Health Care (Horizon) is pleased to introduce Katlyn Rostyne, CNP, as the new medical provider at Woonsocket Community Health Center.

Rostyne attended Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. She later went on to attend Maryville University of St. Louis in St. Louis, Mo., graduating in 2018 with a Master’s of Science in Nursing as a Nurse Practitioner.

Rostyne has been a provider for Horizon Health Care for nearly two years, previously located at Horizon’s Martin Community Health Center, prior to transitioning to Woonsocket to be closer to her hometown and family. In addition to providing care in Woonsocket, she will also be an on-call provider and doing rotations at the Avera Weskota Hospital in Wessington Springs.

“As a Huron native, I am more than excited to join the Woonsocket and Wessington Springs communities,” said Katlyn Rostyne, CNP. “I am ready to practice closer to home and keep high quality health care close to your home. I am looking forward to helping with all health care needs from pediatric to adult health. I do offer services such as well child exams, sports physicals, adult wellness, shoulder and knee joint injections for chronic pain, and birth control options, etc. I believe that everyone has personal health goals that are achievable and hope to bring your community education and support to meet them.”

Katlyn enjoys camping, fishing, softball and spending time with her family. She is currently available for appointments at the Woonsocket Community Health Center.

For over 40 years, Horizon Health Care has been providing personalized, affordable, high-quality medical, dental and mental health care through a rural, community-based network in South Dakota. Horizon is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) that serves the medical, dental and mental health care needs of South Dakotans in rural, medically underserved areas through 110,000 patient visits annually in 32 community health centers in: Aberdeen, Alcester, Bison, Bryant, De Smet, Eagle Butte, Elk Point, Faith, Fort Thompson, Howard, Huron, Isabel, La Plant, Lake Preston, Martin, McIntosh, Mission, Plankinton, Wessington Springs, White River, Woonsocket, and Yankton. For more information please visit www.horizonhealthcare.org.

…See a photo of Rostyne in this week’s issue fo the Sanborn Weekly Journal!