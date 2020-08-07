By: admin

Published August 7, 2020, in Area News, Woonsocket

A new face was seen on Woonsocket’s Main Street on Monday, Aug. 3, as Hegg Insurance welcomed Austin Messmer as a new employee to their business.

Messmer is a native of Wessington Springs and graduated from Wessington Springs High School in 2015. He went on to college at South Dakota State University in Brookings and graduated from there in May of 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business.

With previous work experience at Farm Bureau Financial Services, Messmer has been a licensed agent since Nov. 6, 2019. For Hegg Insurance, he will be a producer of all types of property and casualty, crop, life and health insurance.

On a personal note, Messmer is engaged to be married to Kelbi Dean of Artesian, and they are purchasing a home in Sanborn County on the Dean family farm.

