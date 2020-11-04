By: admin

Published November 4, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Woonsocket – On Oct. 31, a search was conducted of the last known location of Eugene Prins. The search was conducted using human remains detection canines and searchers walking. Unfortunately, no new evidence was found.

In March and April 2020, large scale searches were conducted using airplanes, drones, a helicopter, and persons walking, using side by sides and horses. Those searches were hampered by the flooded areas from the year prior.

Due to the dry summer, a large slough along with other wet areas dried up. The slough and the other areas along with numerous private properties were searched.

The Oct. 31 search was conducted by the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Brookings County Search and Rescue, Yankton County Search and Rescue, Davison County Search and Rescue and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks.

If anyone has any credible information into the disappearance of Eugene Prins, please contact the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 796-4511.