Published January 24, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Dustin Feistner, 40, of Woonsocket, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 10, to five years in prison for possession of a firearm during two pursuits that occurred in August of 2019 where he allegedly nearly hit law enforcement officers with a vehicle.

On Aug. 7, 2019, a Sanborn County deputy was called to a Woonsocket house where, according to a document filed after Feistner’s arrest, the deputy was told that Feistner threatened to kill a family member and bury him in the backyard. When the deputy opened the door to Feistner’s vehicle after the family member requested that Feistner be removed from the property, Feistner allegedly drove away, almost striking the deputy.

A vehicle pursuit began when Deputy Jason Coenen and Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley followed Feistner, who did not follow multiple commands to get out of the vehicle and instead drove off, into Woonsocket. The pursuit continued, and Sheriff Fridley attempted to block Feistner with his vehicle but had to turn out of the way when Feistner drove directly at him. At some point during the pursuit, Feistner allegedly ran into the side of Deputy Coenen’s vehicle. Due to safety concerns, the Sanborn County Sheriff’s officers called off the pursuit.

Later that night at 11:50 p.m., a second pursuit involving Feistner and local law enforcement officers began when Feistner allegedly ignored emergency lights, drove through Woonsocket and attempted to run a patrol vehicle off the road. Officers ended the second pursuit and set up spikes on Highway 34 outside of Woonsocket that brought Feistner’s vehicle to a stop. Feistner, who allegedly did not comply with the officer’s orders, had to be forced to the ground and handcuffed.

During their search after Feistner’s arrest, officers reportedly found drug paraphernalia in Feistner’s pocket and vehicle. Methamphetamine, bullets and a Glock 17 9mm handgun were also reportedly confiscated from the vehicle.

