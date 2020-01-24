Woonsocket man sentenced to five years in prison

By:
Published January 24, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Dustin Feistner, 40, of Woonsocket, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 10, to five years in prison for possession of a firearm during two pursuits that occurred in August of 2019 where he allegedly nearly hit law enforcement officers with a vehicle.

On Aug. 7, 2019, a Sanborn County deputy was called to a Woonsocket house where, according to a document filed after Feistner’s arrest, the deputy was told that Feistner threatened to kill a family member and bury him in the backyard. When the deputy opened the door to Feistner’s vehicle after the family member requested that Feistner be removed from the property, Feistner allegedly drove away, almost striking the deputy. 

A vehicle pursuit began when Deputy Jason Coenen and Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley followed Feistner, who did not follow multiple commands to get out of the vehicle and instead drove off, into Woonsocket. The pursuit continued, and Sheriff Fridley attempted to block Feistner with his vehicle but had to turn out of the way when Feistner drove directly at him. At some point during the pursuit, Feistner allegedly ran into the side of Deputy Coenen’s vehicle. Due to safety concerns, the Sanborn County Sheriff’s officers called off the pursuit.

Later that night at 11:50 p.m., a second pursuit involving Feistner and local law enforcement officers began when Feistner allegedly ignored emergency lights, drove through Woonsocket and attempted to run a patrol vehicle off the road. Officers ended the second pursuit and set up spikes on Highway 34 outside of Woonsocket that brought Feistner’s vehicle to a stop. Feistner, who allegedly did not comply with the officer’s orders, had to be forced to the ground and handcuffed.

During their search after Feistner’s arrest, officers reportedly found drug paraphernalia in Feistner’s pocket and vehicle. Methamphetamine, bullets and a Glock 17 9mm handgun were also reportedly confiscated from the vehicle. 

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    January 26, 2020, 2:04 am
    Clear
    23°F
    real feel: 21°F
    humidity: 92%
    wind speed: 4 mph SSW
    wind gusts: 7 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 29, 2019 December 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 January 1, 2020 January 2, 2020 January 3, 2020 January 4, 2020
    January 5, 2020 January 6, 2020 January 7, 2020 January 8, 2020 January 9, 2020 January 10, 2020 January 11, 2020
    January 12, 2020 January 13, 2020 January 14, 2020 January 15, 2020 January 16, 2020 January 17, 2020 January 18, 2020
    January 19, 2020 January 20, 2020 January 21, 2020 January 22, 2020 January 23, 2020 January 24, 2020 January 25, 2020
    January 26, 2020 January 27, 2020 January 28, 2020 January 29, 2020 January 30, 2020 January 31, 2020 February 1, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 