Published January 24, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Blackhawks basketball teams made the trek to Kimball to take on the Kimball/White Lake WildKats. The evening started with the junior varsity girls winning a low-scoring match with a final score, 19-13. Brooke Doering led the JV girls with eight points and seven rebounds.

The junior varsity boys played next, and they beat the KWL JV in a close game with a final score of 30-26. There were no further stats available for that game.

The varsity girls were next on the agenda, and they fought a hard battle, but just couldn’t hang on and ended with a loss to KWL with a score of 46-54 in overtime. SCW was led by Trinity Boschee with 12 points and two steals. Brooke Doering registered eight points and nine rebounds. Kaylee White added seven points and seven rebounds, while Teya Moody notched seven points and five assists. Trista White handed in six points.

The varsity boys ended the night with an amazing battle but ended just a little short with a final score, 42-44, WildKats. Malachi Bruce led the Blackhawks with 15 points. Noah Dickson had ten points and 13 rebounds. Tater Moody helped out with nine points, nine rebounds and four steals.

