On Monday, April 15, the junior high Blackhawks track team traveled to Wessington Springs to participate in their second meet of the year. The day was sunny and windy for the tracksters to compete in.

Individuals in the seventh-grade division who placed in the top four of their events are as follows: Carley Edwards – third in shot put (19 ft. 6.5 in.), fourth in discus (43 ft. 7 in.); Sawyer Larson – first place in the 400M dash (1:16.1), second in long jump (11 ft. 6.75 in.); Gavin Scofield – fourth in 100M dash (15.75 seconds).

Relay teams in the seventh-grade division who placed for the girls were: medley (Kaidence Fridley, Evie Olson, Cheyann Larson, Sawyer Larson), second place, 2:26.1; 4X100M (Cheyann Larson, Brooklyn Larson, Kaidence Fridley, Evie Olson), third place, 1:03.8.

Individuals in the eighth-grade division who placed in the top four of their events were: Kaylee Viktora – first in shot put (26 ft. 5.5 in.); McKenzie Uecker – second in shot put (25 ft. 10 in.), fourth in discus (62 ft. 9 in.); Teagen Eggleston – first in 400M dash (1:03.1); Westen White – third in 400M dash (1:06.0); Ledoux Bracha – fourth in 400M dash (1:10.1).

The relay team in the eighth-grade girls division who placed were: 4X200M (Evie O., Cheyann L., Ramsey Fouberg and Kaidence F.), third place, 2:17.0.

Relay teams in the eighth-grade boys division who placed were: medley (Mathias Lindgren, Ledoux Bracha, Westen White, Teagen Eggleston), first place, 2:07.7; 4X100M (Bracha, White, Eggleston, and Gavin Scofield), first place, 55.90 seconds; 4X200M (Bracha, Scofield, White, Eggleston), first place, 2:00.21.

The junior high team traveled to Alexandria to participate in the Hanson Eager Beaver meet on Monday, April 22, and then head to Wessington Springs again on Monday, April 29, to compete in the 281 Conference meet.

The Blackhawks varsity team was supposed to participate in two track meets last week, the Howard Relays in Howard and the Greenway Relays in Mt. Vernon; however, rain led to both meets being canceled. To replace the missed track meets, the varsity SCW team joined a meet in Miller on Tuesday, April 23, and they then travel to Miller for a second time in a week to compete in the Rearick/Warbird Relays on Friday, April 26.

