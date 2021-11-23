Ambulance and authorities called to accident

By:
Published November 23, 2021, in Headline News

A one-car accident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at around 3:45 p.m. on SD Hwy 37 about 5.5 miles north of the three-mile corner. According to Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley, it appears the cause of the accident was distracted driving. The driver hit the west side of the bridge at that location and swiped the entire driver’s side of the vehicle. She had two passengers with her, and all three were wearing their seat belts. Names are being withheld due to the young age of the three involved in the accident. They were all transported to the closest hospital and were released the same day. The vehicle was totaled from the damages. The Town and Country Fire District helped direct traffic for about 45 minutes until both of the north-bound lanes could be used again.

