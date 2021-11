By: admin

Published November 19, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

Timothy Kelly is ready to cut the ribbon, surrounded by some of the Sunday School children.

Sunday, Nov. 14, the Letcher Community Church dedicated their new addition that was built by Mueller Lumber and took little over a year to complete. The addition holds a Pastor’s office, three new Sunday School rooms, a handicapped bathroom, and a storage room. There are movable walls that separate the classrooms and can all be opened up for additional seating when needed.

