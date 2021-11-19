By: admin

Published November 19, 2021, in Area News, Forestburg, Headline News

On Friday, Nov. 12, a semi-truck was traveling west on SD Highway 34 near Forestburg when the high winds took hold of the truck’s trailer and with the icy road conditions, it was thrown into the median and tipped over. According to Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley, the trailer was empty which caused it more trouble with the high winds and icy road conditions. The truck and trailer tipped over and blocked the west-bound lane of the highway for about two hours. Traffic was re-directed by members of the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Department for a mile of the east-bound lane.

The Sanborn County area had a high-wind advisory on both Thursday and Friday of last week and then again on Saturday night, which made for some dangerous conditions for travel, especially by semi-truck. Hopefully, the blustery winds are out of the weather forecasts for a while.

