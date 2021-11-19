Blackhawks eighth grade girls basketball win Hanson Early Bird tournament

By Rob Baruth

Published November 19, 2021

This past Saturday, the eighth grade girls basketball team traveled to Hanson to play in the annual early bird tournament.  The girls played Bridgewater/Emery first and won 38-14. Then they faced the always tough Hanson girls and came out on top in a good game, 22-20. Then, they faced the Howard Tigers for the championship. The girls got off to a quick start and led 17-4 at halftime and won with a final score of 24-13.  

All of the girls played well. They all work very well together as a team. Defense was outstanding all day! SCW Blackhawk girls will begin their official season with the first day of practice on Nov. 22.

