This past Saturday, the eighth grade girls basketball team traveled to Hanson to play in the annual early bird tournament. The girls played Bridgewater/Emery first and won 38-14. Then they faced the always tough Hanson girls and came out on top in a good game, 22-20. Then, they faced the Howard Tigers for the championship. The girls got off to a quick start and led 17-4 at halftime and won with a final score of 24-13.
All of the girls played well. They all work very well together as a team. Defense was outstanding all day! SCW Blackhawk girls will begin their official season with the first day of practice on Nov. 22.
…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!
Tweet