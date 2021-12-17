By: admin

Published December 17, 2021, in Area News, Artesian

The Artesian Area WWTS Christmas program “The Animals’ Christmas” was presented at the Artesian First Lutheran Church on Wednesday evening, Dec. 8, to a huge crowd. Jesus’ birthday was also celebrated.

The cast members of the program were Keira Pollard (sheep), Adalie Enfield (sheep), Kaylee Adams (sheep), Ayden Kaiser (Curly), Carlee Spelbring (Joseph), Paisley King (angel), Alexis Fridley (Mary), Malori Hoffman (donkey), Kelly Wilson (cow), and Whitney Adams (narrator); front row: Andi Fridley, Claire Moore, and Harper Moore (wisemen), Sullivan Licht (sheep), Cade Wilson (donkey), Nolan Enfield, (cow), Hannah Pollard (dove), Owen Austerman, (camel), Ryder Pollard (sherpherd), and Kinsley Grassel.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!