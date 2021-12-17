Letcher American Legion and Auxiliary host holiday event

By:
Published December 17, 2021

The Letcher American Legion and Auxiliary hosted Turkey Bingo and Santa’s visit while the Ladies Auxiliary served pies and BBQ Saturday night. Over 90 people were in attendance. Santa handed out books and candy canes to the kids. Twenty-two games of Bingo were played to win turkey or bacon.   Chances were sold for cash prizes over the last several weeks.  The $100 winner was Ruth Estabrook,  $50 was Mary Northrup, $25 was Larry Parce. After not having this for two years and the icy roads, everyone was pleased that a great crowd turned out for an evening of food, games, visiting and fun.  

