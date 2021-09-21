By: admin

Published September 21, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

LLOYD AND Audrey Kempf display the plaques they earned at the South Dakota Senior Games.

The South Dakota Senior Games Banquet was held Sept. 10 in Watertown. Because of the COVID-19 virus, the games were unable to be held the previous year, so the awards distributed were for the performances in 2019. Honored with award plaques were Lloyd and Audrey Kempf of Woonsocket. Lloyd’s award was for an “Above and Beyond” performance for his No. 1 world ranking in the 85+ division in the 50-meter dash. Audrey received her plaque for being the Outstanding Woman over 80.

