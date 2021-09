By: admin

Published September 24, 2021, in Area News, Letcher

After waiting for 17 months, Ken Ruml is going to finally be able to celebrate his induction into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, after being postponed more than once due to the COVID pandemic. Ken is a member of the 2020 inductees who will be honored on Sunday, along with the 2021 inductees.

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!