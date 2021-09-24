Mission Projects blessed at service

By:
Published September 24, 2021, in Area News, Letcher

All the quilts and kits that the congregation had completed for Lutheran World Relief and other mission projects were blessed on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Many stayed after church for coffee and treats.  All the kits and quilts were boxed up and gotten ready for delivery to Brookings on Sept. 26. From there, a semitruck will take the LWR items to the LWR Warehouse in Minneapolis. The quilts for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Project will also be taken to Brookings on Sept. 26. The totals for the projects were: 17 personal care kits, 16 baby care kits, 75 school kits and 12 quilts all for LWR, and 16 quilts for Sleep in Heavenly Peace. A special thank you to everyone who helped provide kits and worked on the quilts.

