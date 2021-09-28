DCI follows up on lead in Eugene Prins case

By:
Published September 28, 2021, in Area News, Woonsocket

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, members of the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) conducted a search in a field southwest of Forestburg not far from where Eugene Prins of Woonsocket was said to have gone missing in March of 2020. According to Tyler Neuharth, a supervisory special agent with the DCI, a farmer in the area had found a sweatshirt in a field where he was cutting cattails in a slough, and he reported it to local law enforcement. The sweatshirt was taken to the DCI lab, and they are still investigating whether it was Prins’ shirt or not. 

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    October 1, 2021, 4:21 am
    Cloudy
    62°F
    real feel: 61°F
    humidity: 91%
    wind speed: 4 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 26, 2021 September 27, 2021 September 28, 2021 September 29, 2021 September 30, 2021 October 1, 2021 October 2, 2021
    October 3, 2021 October 4, 2021 October 5, 2021 October 6, 2021 October 7, 2021 October 8, 2021 October 9, 2021
    October 10, 2021 October 11, 2021 October 12, 2021 October 13, 2021 October 14, 2021 October 15, 2021 October 16, 2021
    October 17, 2021 October 18, 2021 October 19, 2021 October 20, 2021 October 21, 2021 October 22, 2021 October 23, 2021
    October 24, 2021 October 25, 2021 October 26, 2021 October 27, 2021 October 28, 2021 October 29, 2021 October 30, 2021
    October 31, 2021 November 1, 2021 November 2, 2021 November 3, 2021 November 4, 2021 November 5, 2021 November 6, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 