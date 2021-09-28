By: admin

Published September 28, 2021, in Area News, Woonsocket

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, members of the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) conducted a search in a field southwest of Forestburg not far from where Eugene Prins of Woonsocket was said to have gone missing in March of 2020. According to Tyler Neuharth, a supervisory special agent with the DCI, a farmer in the area had found a sweatshirt in a field where he was cutting cattails in a slough, and he reported it to local law enforcement. The sweatshirt was taken to the DCI lab, and they are still investigating whether it was Prins’ shirt or not.

