By: admin

Published October 1, 2021, in Area News

On Sunday, Sept. 26, the Eagle family made the trek to Renner to participate in the Sioux Valley Cycle Club races for the last time this year. This time the winner was Hayden, who is eight years old and earned fourth place in the 65cc ages seven to nine class. What a great way to end her first year of racing! Unfortunately, her brother couldn’t race because he broke his arm at the last event, but they will both be back for more on the tracks next year.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!