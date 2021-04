By: admin

Published April 16, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

The Letcher Fire Department hosted their annual Poker Tournament at the Letcher Community Center on Saturday evening. A large group was in attendance and enjoyed a meal of soup and sandwiches with desserts. Winners included Tim Pierson – high hand, Bob Steckel – third place, Carter Star – second place and Harvey Fouberg – first place.

