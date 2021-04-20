By: admin

Published April 20, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

On Thursday, April 15, the SCW junior high and junior varsity golfers traveled to Wessington Springs for their first golf meet of the season. Although the weather conditions were not ideal for a day on the golf course, with the high winds and chilly temperatures, the Blackhawk golfers had three place winners. Dayton Easton earned second place at the JV level with a 54. Ethan Schmiedt brought home first place in the junior high boys’ division with a score of 43, and Logan Potrament earned fifth place for the junior high boys with a score of 48.

SCW’s varsity golfers are scheduled to golf their first meet today (Thursday) in Miller, and all levels are scheduled to compete at the 281 Conference meet in Wessington Springs on May 4.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!