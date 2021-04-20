Golfers swing well in Wessington Springs

By:
Published April 20, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

On Thursday, April 15, the SCW junior high and junior varsity golfers traveled to Wessington Springs for their first golf meet of the season. Although the weather conditions were not ideal for a day on the golf course, with the high winds and chilly temperatures, the Blackhawk golfers had three place winners. Dayton Easton earned second place at the JV level with a 54. Ethan Schmiedt brought home first place in the junior high boys’ division with a score of 43, and Logan Potrament earned fifth place for the junior high boys with a score of 48.

SCW’s varsity golfers are scheduled to golf their first meet today (Thursday) in Miller, and all levels are scheduled to compete at the 281 Conference meet in Wessington Springs on May 4.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    April 21, 2021, 5:24 am
    Mostly clear
    19°F
    real feel: 16°F
    humidity: 86%
    wind speed: 4 mph NW
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 28, 2021 March 29, 2021 March 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 April 1, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 3, 2021
    April 4, 2021 April 5, 2021 April 6, 2021 April 7, 2021 April 8, 2021 April 9, 2021 April 10, 2021
    April 11, 2021 April 12, 2021 April 13, 2021 April 14, 2021 April 15, 2021 April 16, 2021 April 17, 2021
    April 18, 2021 April 19, 2021 April 20, 2021 April 21, 2021 April 22, 2021 April 23, 2021 April 24, 2021
    April 25, 2021 April 26, 2021 April 27, 2021 April 28, 2021 April 29, 2021 April 30, 2021 May 1, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 