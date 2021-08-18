Letcher Town Board proceedings

August 18th, 2021

Published September 10, 2021, in Public Notices

Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the August 2nd, 2021, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the new mower. Doug’s Custom said it should be delivered in October.  

Discussion was held on the Safety Benefits meeting. A couple of things that were discussed in the meeting that were needed, included fire extinguisher signs above the fire extinguishers in the community center, a first aid kit located in the community center and griddles moved to the back room. Signs are up, and the first aid kit is located in the kitchen. Griddles have been moved to the back closet with the extra chairs and tables.  

Discussion was held on hiring Gromer to help with maintenance with the town, a motion was made by Larson, seconded by Chada, to hire Sean Gromer to help with maintenance for the town for $600.00 a month. 

New Business:

Discussion was held on past due accounts.  

Discussion was held on an extension for placing the culverts.  Meier will be sending in an extension to FEMA on the culverts being placed in town.  

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the 2022 budget for the Town of Letcher.  

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment: 

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,587.84 – Health Insurance, Quill – $142.67 – Community Center – Supplies, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $69.99 – Advertising Minutes, VanDiest Supply – $2,500.88 – Chemical – West Nile Grant, Miedema Sanitation – $54.00 – Utilities – Garbage, Faye Blindauer – $136.67 – Custodian Hours – six hours, Menards – $233.70 – Grounds Supplies, Midwest Fire and Safety – $110.00 – Annual Dues Fire Extinguishers, Angie Meier – $184.98 – Reimbursement for Chemical purchased for the Town, Morgan Hoffman – $588.36 – Summer Help Wages, Mitchell Concrete – $357.58 – Sand at the lake by the dock, CorInsurance – $9,783.00 – Town Insurance.

The next board meeting will be held on September 6, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

