By: admin

Published September 7, 2021, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson and Angie Meier in attendance.

E. Hoffman also attended the meeting.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the July 19th, 2021, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

A letter was received that the Board can go back to collecting the TTHM Water sample in the routine yearly water sample.

Discussion was held on past due accounts.

Brooke King will be done mowing the end of July. Meier can help with the mowing until the end of the summer.

Discussion was held on a mower quote Gromer received from Doug’s Custom Paint and Body. A motion was made by Chada, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to trade in the old mower and purchase a new mower for the town. The new mower will be delivered in the spring of 2022.

Discussion was held on Gromer helping with the maintenance of the town. The Board is going to discuss it at the next meeting on August 2nd when Larson is at the meeting.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the new mower. Doug’s Custom said it should be delivered in October.

Discussion was held on the Safety Benefits meeting. A couple of things were discussed in the meeting that were needed, such as fire extinguisher signs above the fire extinguishers in the community center, first aid kit located in the community center and griddles moved to the back room. Signs are up, and the first aid kit is located in the kitchen. Griddles have been moved to the back closet with the extra chairs and tables.

Discussion was held on hiring Gromer to help with maintenance with the town, a motion was made by Larson, seconded by Chada, to hire Sean Gromer to help with maintenance for the town for $600.00 a month.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Sanborn County – $500.00 – Alert Sense 2021-2022, NorthWestern Energy – $1,122.09 Utilities – Electric: Water Valve – $10.64, Ballpark – $89.41, Lift Station – $63.85, Water Plant – $90.64, Community Center – $304.14, Rossy Park – $37.77, Lagoon – $15.00, Street Lights – $510.64, Michael Hoffman – $83.12 – Wages Meter Reader, Public Health Lab – $196.00 – Water Sample, Sean Gromer – $554.10 – Wages – Maintenenance, Mark Chada – $16.16 – Reimburse for Rest Room Supplies purchased from Krohmer, Ed Hoffman – $527.10 – Wages Water Sample, CNA Surety – $825.00 – Insurance Bond, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,599.16 – Health Insurance, Menards – $99.96 – Grounds Supplies, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $521.86 – Advertising Minutes and Annual Report, Santel Communications – $234.59 Utilities – Phone and Internet Office Phone – $28.02, Office Internet – $80.50, Community Center Phone – $25.17, Community Center Internet – $55.00, Lift station Phone – $45.90, Angie Meier – $366.55 Wages Finance Officer, Brooke King – $315.15 – Wages Summer Help.

The next board meeting will be held on August 18th, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer