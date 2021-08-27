By: admin

Published August 27, 2021, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021. The meeting will be held in the Commissioner’s Room on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse, Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held the next regularly scheduled Commissioners Meeting.

Meeting is to discuss a Conditional Use Application for a Hog Finishing Confinement Facility located at SE/4 & SW/4 36-105-60, Butler Township, Sanborn County, S.D.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County