By: admin

Published June 11, 2021, in Area News, Letcher

The South Dakota High School Rodeo Association regional qualifying rodeos began this past weekend in Huron. Mason Moody of Letcher won the bull riding competition, got fourth place in team roping with his partner, Seth Gaikowski of Waubay, and got 10th in calf roping all in Saturday’s competition. He also went back and won the bull riding event in Sunday’s rodeo.

In addition to Moody’s performances in the rodeo events, Hannah Dickson, a senior at Sanborn Central, brought in the American flag on horseback for Saturday’s competition. Dickson has recently joined the National Guard and was wearing her uniform as she displayed the flag for the events.

